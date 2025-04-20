Fantasy Baseball
Cody Poteet News: Joining big-league club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Orioles recalled Poteet from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Poteet joined Baltimore via a trade with the Cubs in late March, and the veteran righty will now get a chance to debut with his new club. Poteet has been used as both a reliever and a starter in his major-league career, and he started four of the five regular-season games in which he appeared with the Yankees last year, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB over 24.1 innings. Poteet had been working as a reliever in Norfolk since joining the Orioles' organization, and he tossed three innings in his most recent outing April 17. He could provide bullpen depth while up with Baltimore, as Kyle Gibson -- who is making his fourth minor-league start with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday -- is a candidate to be called up the next time Baltimore has an open spot in its rotation, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

