Cody Thomas headshot

Cody Thomas News: Let go by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Rangers released Thomas on Wednesday.

Thomas fell short of a spot on the Rangers after slashing .111/.238/.278 across 21 Cactus League plate appearances. Now left without an organization, the 30-year-old outfielder will attempt to attract a minor-league deal from other clubs with his career .250 MLB batting average and .916 OPS from his last season in Triple-A.

