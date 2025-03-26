Cody Thomas News: Let go by Texas
The Rangers released Thomas on Wednesday.
Thomas fell short of a spot on the Rangers after slashing .111/.238/.278 across 21 Cactus League plate appearances. Now left without an organization, the 30-year-old outfielder will attempt to attract a minor-league deal from other clubs with his career .250 MLB batting average and .916 OPS from his last season in Triple-A.
Cody Thomas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now