Colby Thomas Injury: Exits Saturday's game

Thomas left in the sixth inning of Saturday's spring game against the Rangers due to a knee injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Thomas took a hard liner to the right knee from Brent Rooker while standing on third base. Thomas exited the game with the help of a trainer, and the club should provide an update on the 24-year-old once he's undergone further testing. Thomas spent the second half of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Las Vegas and finished with a slash line of .272/.344/.559 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI across 314 plate appearances.