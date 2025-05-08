Cole Hertzler Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Single-A Fayetteville placed Hertzler on the 7-day injured list April 23 with an undisclosed injury.

At 21, Hertzler is a little old for Single-A, but he dominated prior to the injury, logging a 0.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB in 13.2 innings across three starts. The Astros selected the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Hertzler out of Liberty University in the fifth round of last year's draft.