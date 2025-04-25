Fantasy Baseball
Cole Ragans Injury: Dealing with mild strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ragans was diagnosed with a mild left groin strain Friday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ragans was pulled from his start Thursday after three innings due to his groin injury. Manager Matt Quatraro said Friday that the team will hold off on putting the left-hander on the injured list for now and instead wait a few days to see how he responds to treatment. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Rays and could avoid missing a turn through the rotation if his condition improves by then.

