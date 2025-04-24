Fantasy Baseball
Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans Injury: Leaves start with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Ragans was removed from his start Thursday against the Rockies due to groin tightness.

Ragans made it through just three innings in the first game of Thursday's twin bill, during which he surrendered four runs on three hits (including two homers) and two walks while punching out four batters. The Royals haven't offered any specifics on the severity of the left-hander's injury, so it's unknown if he'll be able to make his next scheduled start against the Rays next week, but he'll presumably undergo tests in the near future to determine his availability.

Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
