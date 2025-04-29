Cole Ragans Injury: Missing start Wednesday

Royals' manager Matt Quatraro said Ragans (groin) will not make his regularly scheduled start at Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals will call up prospect Noah Cameron to start Wednesday in place of Ragans. Ragans was diagnosed with a mild left groin stain Friday after being pulled from his start Thursday following three innings of work. As it stands Tuesday, the 27-year-old remains day-to-day. His next scheduled start is May 5 versus the White Sox.