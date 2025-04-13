Fantasy Baseball
Cole Ragans headshot

Cole Ragans News: Fans 10 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ragans (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over 7.2 innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Cleveland.

Ragans stumbled in the second inning, giving up an RBI double to Daniel Schneemann, who would come around to score on an error. After that, Ragans was dialed in and retired 18 of the next 19 batters he faced. He forced 20 whiffs and has generated at least 16 in three straight outings. The 27-year-old is sporting a 2.28 ERA with a terrific 34:4 K:BB through four starts. Ragans' next start is expected to be in Detroit.

