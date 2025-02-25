Cole Ragans News: Fires two scoreless in spring debut

Ragans gave up two hits and a walk while collecting two strikeouts over two scoreless innings during his Cactus League debut against the Athletics on Monday.

In his first appearance since signing a contract extension to remain with the Royals through 2027, Ragans looked as sharp as ever Monday. He threw 25 of his 34 pitches for strikes and averaged 96.9 mph on his fastball (compared to 95.5 mph during the 2024 regular season). The 27-year-old southpaw figures to be one of the leading candidates to start Opening Day against the Guardians on March 27, though the Royals haven't made an official announcement yet.