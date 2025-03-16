Cole Ragans News: Gets Opening Day nod

Manager Matt Quatraro announced Thursday that Ragans will start Opening Day against the Guardians on March 27, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The announcement comes after Ragans surrendered two runs across 2.2 innings on 83 pitches in a Cactus League game against the Rockies on Sunday. The 27-year-old has had a bumpy spring training but in 2024 he notched a 3.14 ERA across 186.1 innings in 32 games. This will be the ace's second Opening Day start after getting the nod in 2024.