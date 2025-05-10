Cole Ragans News: Punches out eight in loss

Ragans (2-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Ragans gave up one run through the first four innings, but he was tagged for three more in the fifth on three consecutive RBI singles. He generated 14 whiffs on 95 pitches (65 strikes), and while he's recorded at least eight strikeouts in six of eight starts this season, he has also yielded at least four earned runs in three of his last four outings. Ragans has a 4.20 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 40.2 innings, and his 65 strikeouts is tied with Garrett Crochet for second most in the American League behind Carlos Rodon (67). Ragans is lined up to face the Cardinals at home next weekend.