Cole Sands headshot

Cole Sands News: Called on for first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Sands recorded his first save of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, pitching a perfect ninth inning in an 8-6 win. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax both worked the opening game of the twin bill, leaving Sands to handle the save chance in the nightcap. The 27-year-old righty has been effective in a high-leverage role this season, collecting two wins and five holds over 18 appearances in addition to Wednesday's save while delivering a 2.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings.

Cole Sands
Minnesota Twins
