Cole Sands News: Gets on track this spring

Sands threw a scoreless inning in Saturday's spring training win over Boston with three strikeouts and no walks. He's given up three runs in 2.2 innings this spring with four strikeouts and two walks.

Sands emerged as a solid contributor in a setup role last season. He saw a significant improvement in his velocity (to 95.5 mph average fastball from 93.6 mph in 2023) and improved control (1.5 BB/9). He'll be used as a key setup man again and could be a sneaky source of holds for fantasy purposes.