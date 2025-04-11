Cole Sulser News: Recalled from minors

The Rays recalled Sulser from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Sulser takes the roster spot of Kevin Kelly, who was placed on the 15-day IL with a glute strain. Sulser appeared in 10 games for the Mets and Rays last season, making a pair of starts, and registered a 2.76 ERA and 15:9 K:BB across 16.1 innings. He'll provide long-relief depth out of the Tampa Bay bullpen.