Cole Tucker News: Brings end to playing career

Tucker elected to retire from professional baseball this offseason and attended Angels camp Wednesday to potentially prepare for a transition into coaching, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

A 2014 first-round pick of the Pirates, Tucker reached the majors for the first time in 2019 and had seen big-league action in each of the subsequent five seasons. The 28-year-old utility player struggled to gain much long-term traction in the majors, however, as he never logged more than 160 plate appearances in any of those six seasons while producing a poor .213/.266/.316 slash line in 183 career games across stops with the Pirates, Rockies and Angels. After electing free agency in October, Tucker wouldn't have been in line for anything more than a minor-league contract, so he chose to bring an end to his playing days rather than spending most of the upcoming season at the Triple-A level.