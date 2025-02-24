Cole Winn News: Successful spring outing

Winn (shoulder) allowed one walk and struck out one across a scoreless inning during Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Winn has made a full recovery after missing time a season ago due to a sprained right shoulder capsule. He'll now set his sights on earning an Opening Day roster spot after struggling to a 7.79 ERA with a 14:4 K:BB across 17.1 frames in 2024 with the Rangers.