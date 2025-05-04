Colin Poche News: Elects free agency

Poche elected to become a free agent in lieu of reporting to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Poche cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday, choosing to exercise his right to become a free agent instead of reporting to Triple-A. Poche produced a disappointing 11.42 ERA and 2.54 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 8.2 innings in 13 appearances with the Nationals and he'll look to get back on the right track with his next squad.