Colin Poche News: Latches on with Mets

The Mets signed Poche to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Poche will remain in the National League East after being removed from the Nationals' 40-man roster and electing free agency this past weekend. The left-hander had an ugly 11.42 ERA and 2.54 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 8.2 innings with the Nationals, but a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 158:59 K:BB over 156.2 innings from 2022-to-2024 suggests Poche could bounce back if given the opportunity.