Colin Rea News: Notches second quality start
Rea (3-0) earned the win Monday versus the Marlins, conceding two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
The veteran right-hander looked sharp against a weak Miami lineup, tossing 57 strikes out of 98 total pitches. The only blemish on Rea's outing came in the seventh inning when Derek Hill popped a two-run homer to chase the Chicago starter from the game. Rea now owns a 2.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 36.1 innings. His solid performance should continue to keep him in the rotation, with his next turn currently slated to be against the White Sox at home this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now