Colin Rea News: Wins second straight start

Rea (2-0) earned the win Thursday in Pittsburgh after giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

It was an efficient performance for Rea, who needed just 73 pitches to record 18 outs as he delivered his first quality start of 2025. The right-hander has surrendered just four earned runs in 24.2 innings this season and has won two consecutive starts. Rea will carry a 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB into a likely matchup with the Giants next week.