Colin Rea News: Yields four earned runs in no-decision

Rea did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's game against the Giants, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Rea hadn't given up more than two earned runs in any of his four starts heading into Tuesday, and he started strongly by retiring the side in the first inning. However, he proceeded to give up four runs over the next two frames before yielding a fifth run in the fourth, and his eight hits allowed were his most since Sept. 29 of last season (10 hits). Rea was able to escape with the no-decision to stay out of the loss column, and he's slated to face the Marlins at home next week.