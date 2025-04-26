Colin Selby News: Returning to Triple-A

Selby will return to Triple-A Norfolk after serving as the Orioles' 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Selby got the call for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, during which he struck out two batters on 11 pitches (eight strikes) in a scoreless ninth inning. He'll go back to Norfolk after his brief stint in the majors, and in Triple-A this season he has a 1.69 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings.