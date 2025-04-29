Fantasy Baseball
Colson Montgomery headshot

Colson Montgomery News: Sent to Arizona to work on swing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that Montgomery will go to the team's spring training complex in Arizona to work on his swing, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery will do one-on-one work with director of hitting Ryan Fuller and is expected to remain in Arizona for 1-to-2 weeks. The young shortstop has slashed just .149/.223/.255 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate this season at Triple-A Charlotte.

Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox
