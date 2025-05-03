Colt Keith News: Goes deep in big win

Keith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

It looked like another tough game for Keith, as he was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to the ninth inning Friday, but he managed to salvage the night with his second home run of the season. The young infielder is still batting just .182 for the year, though he's been a little better lately with both of his long balls coming over his last three contests.