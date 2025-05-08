Colt Keith News: Homers in nightcap

Keith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 11-1 win over the Rockies in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

The lefty-hitting Keith was out of the lineup versus southpaw Kyle Freeland in Game 1. In the nightcap, Keith started at second and batted third, giving Gleyber Torres a chance to rest his legs as the designated hitter. Keith is coming around in limited action -- all four of his homers this season have come over his last eight games, a span in which he's 8-for-23 (.348) with eight RBI. The infielder is batting .215 with a .714 OPS, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and no stolen bases across 35 games this season. He continues to see action as a strong-side platoon option at first base, second base and designated hitter.