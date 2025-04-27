Colt Keith News: Playing time dropping

Keith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Orioles.

Keith has a .545 OPS through 81 plate appearances this season and finds himself on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in Detroit's past five contests, with three of those games coming against right-handed pitchers. The 23-year-old was expected to operate as the Tigers' primary first baseman this year, but Gleyber Torres' early oblique injury led to more action at second base, and the strong play of Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry has resulted in a reduced role for Keith since Torres' return.