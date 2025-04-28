Fantasy Baseball
Colton Cowser headshot

Colton Cowser Injury: Not ready for baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Cowser (thumb) is improving, but the outfielder hasn't yet been cleared to begin baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser has presumably been able to keep up with his conditioning since fracturing his left thumb March 30, but the Orioles likely won't be able to pinpoint a firmer target date for him to come off the 10-day injured list until he's ready to hit and play the outfield without discomfort. At the time Cowser suffered the injury, Hyde suggested that the 25-year-old would likely be out for around 6-to-8 weeks, so late May to early June could represent a loose range for his potential return.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
