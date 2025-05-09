Fantasy Baseball
Colton Cowser

Colton Cowser Injury: Plays catch Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 12:35am

Cowser (thumb) was seen playing catch Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser landed on the 10-day injured list in late March due to a fractured left thumb and was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 28. He has taken the next step in his recovery program by playing catch, though manager Brandon Hyde relayed that Cowser is "a little ways away" from swinging a bat, per Weyrich.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
