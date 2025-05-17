Fantasy Baseball
Colton Cowser headshot

Colton Cowser Injury: Takes BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Cowser (thumb) participated in batting practice Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Cowser has been on the injured list since March 31 due to a fractured left thumb, but he's been making significant strides in his recovery. The 25-year-old was spotted playing catch May 9, and Saturday marked his first time taking batting practice. He remains on track for a late May or early June return.

Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles
