Colton Cowser Injury: Takes BP

Cowser (thumb) participated in batting practice Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Cowser has been on the injured list since March 31 due to a fractured left thumb, but he's been making significant strides in his recovery. The 25-year-old was spotted playing catch May 9, and Saturday marked his first time taking batting practice. He remains on track for a late May or early June return.