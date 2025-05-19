Colton Gordon News: Nabbing another start

Gordon is scheduled to start Monday's series opener versus the Rays in Tampa.

Gordon will be awarded a second turn through the rotation after he was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land last Wednesday to make his MLB debut. He settled for a no-decision in his first start after giving up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in the Astros' 4-3 win over the Royals. The Astros are likely to continue maintaining a six-man rotation this week, but Houston may have room for just one of Gordon and Ryan Gusto if manager Joe Espada decides to scale the rotation back to five men next week.