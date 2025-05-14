Colton Gordon News: No-decision in major-league debut

Gordon didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Gordon mostly struggled in his major-league debut, yielding three extra-base hits and generating a mere two whiffs over his 85 pitches. It's unclear if the rookie left-hander will get another chance in Houston's current six-man rotation following Wednesday's shaky performance, but he does feature a strong 2.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 43:8 K:BB across 42.1 frames with Triple-A Sugar Land in 2025. Gordon's next outing tentatively lines up to come next week in a favorable matchup against the Rays, who have a poor .577 OPS versus left-handed pitching in their first 41 games.