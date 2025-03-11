Colton Gordon News: Sent to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Gordon to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon should get the opportunity to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025, but he'll begin the season in the minors after losing out in the spring competition for the Astros' No. 5 starter role. Hayden Wesneski now profiles as the leading candidate for the final spot in the Opening Day rotation, though Gordon made a decent push for the gig after giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings across his three Grapefruit League starts.