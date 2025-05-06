Connor Brogdon News: Selected from Salt Lake

The Angels selected Brogdon's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Brogdon hasn't exactly had a great Triple-A season so far, posting a 12.89 ERA and 2.61 WHIP through 14.2 innings, though he has impressively struck out 21 batters in that span. Despite his poor numbers, he'll join the Angels' bullpen to give the big club a fresh arm. He'll replace Touki Toussaint, who was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man spot.