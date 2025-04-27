Connor Cooke Injury: Out for 2025

Cooke, who is on the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo with an undisclosed injury, will not pitch in 2025, Thomas Hall of The Jays Nation reports.

It sounds like Cooke is likely recovering from a surgery, so it's not a given he'll be ready for 2026 spring training. He was one of the Jays' top relief prospects a couple years ago, but Cooke logged walk rates over 18 percent at Triple-A in 2023 and 2024.