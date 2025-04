The Marlins optioned Gillispie to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Gillespie gave up seven runs in just two innings during Saturday's loss to the Mariners. He's posted a 14.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 12 innings over his last three starts, and he will move to Triple-A to work on his control. Miami recalled Luarbert Arias from Jacksonville in a corresponding move.