Connor Gillispie News: Tagged for seven runs in loss

Gillispie (0-3) was charged with the loss Saturday in Seattle after surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks over two innings. He struck out two.

The Mariners batted around in a six-run opening frame, as Gillispie gave up four extra-base hits, including back-to-back homers to open the contest. It's the first time through six starts this year that the right-hander failed to last at least four frames, but it was also the third straight outing in which he allowed more than three runs. Gillispie's spot in Miami's rotation is hardly secure with an 8.65 ERA and 1.65 WHIP, but for now he tentatively lines up to pitch next weekend versus the A's.