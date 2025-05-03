Connor Joe News: Headed back to minors
The Padres are optioning Joe, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Joe joined the big-league squad after being called up from Triple-A El Paso on April 14, but he's played sporadically since then, logging just 10 plate appearances while serving mostly as a pinch hitter. The versatile veteran went 0-for-9 with one walk and six strikeouts while with San Diego. Per Acee, Luis Campusano is with the Padres in Pittsburgh, and it's likely he'll take Joe's spot on the roster.
