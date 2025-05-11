Fantasy Baseball
Connor Joe headshot

Connor Joe News: Makes Reds debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 6:51am

Joe started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Astros.

Joe got the start in left field over Austin Hays, who recently returned from the injured list and is being brought back on a slower pace. Joe made his debut for Cincinnati, which acquired him from the Padres on Friday. Both Joe (righty hitter) and Will Benson (lefty) were added to the roster over the last two days, and they will likely platoon in right field in place of the injured Jake Fraley (calf).

Connor Joe
Cincinnati Reds
