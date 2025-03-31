Connor Norby Injury: Taking part in baseball activities

The Marlins announced Monday that Norby (oblique) is progressing in his baseball activities, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The report doesn't outline specifically what Norby is doing as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, but the fact that he's not shut down from activity can be taken as a positive sign. Norby still appears to be multiple weeks away from being ready to make his 2025 debut, though a firmer target date for his return should come into focus once he's cleared to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.