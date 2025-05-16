Connor Norby News: Three RBI in multi-hit effort

Norby went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rays.

Norby tied a season high in RBI and recorded the third two-hit game in his last six outings. Over his last 16 contests, the third baseman is hitting .276 (16-for-58) with two homers, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored. Norby hit third in Miami's batting order Friday for the third time this season, which is a move that would enhance his RBI upside if it sticks going forward.