Connor Overton News: Joins Toronto organization

The Blue Jays signed Overton to a minor-league contract Wednesday and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

Overton had been a free agent for nearly a month, after the Mets released him shortly after spring training concluded. The 31-year-old righty has previously made 10 starts at the big-league level from 2021 through 2023, but he's struggled to bounce back after undergoing Tommy John surgery nearly two years ago. Overton finished the 2024 season at Triple-A Louisville in the Reds organization, logging a 9.12 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 24.2 innings.