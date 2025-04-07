Connor Phillips Injury: Out with shoulder fatigue

Triple-A Louisville placed Phillips on the 7-day injured list due to shoulder fatigue, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Phillips enters 2025 with a lot to prove, beyond his health, as he walked 15.3 percent of batters at Triple-A in 2024 after walking 13.5 percent of the batters he faced in the majors in 2023. He has the stuff for late-inning work, but he would still need to improve his control to succeed in a high-leverage relief role.