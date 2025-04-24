Connor Thomas Injury: Gets injection for elbow

Thomas received an anti-inflammatory injection April 16 in an effort to calm irritation in his left elbow, MLB.com reports.

The Brewers placed Thomas on the 15-day injured list April 8 with what the team termed as left elbow arthritis. Thomas has yet to resume throwing while he waits for the injection to take full effect, and the southpaw could be in store for a slow ramp-up process before being activated from the 15-day injured list. Milwaukee thought enough of Thomas to select him in the Rule 5 Draft this past winter, but the 26-year-old is viewed as more of a developmental project rather than an impact contributor out of the big-league bullpen. He turned in a 20.25 ERA and 2.63 WHIP in 5.1 innings for Milwaukee before landing on the IL.