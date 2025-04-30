Connor Wong Injury: Aiming for weekend return

Wong (finger) isn't catching on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday due to hand soreness, but manager Alex Cora is still hoping for an activation from the injured list this weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old is experiencing some soreness after catching Tuesday's game, and he's expected to make another start for Worcester before potentially rejoining the Red Sox. Wong has gone 3-for-7 with a walk, a double and two RBI through two games of the rehab assignment, but his availability behind the plate is the real concern as he makes his return from a fractured left pinkie finger. Carlos Narvaez has played well in Wong's absence, and it appears Cora may plan to split playing time behind the plate rather than using Wong as a clear No. 1 option once both players are available, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.