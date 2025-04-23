Connor Wong Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Wong (finger) will likely begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Working his way back from a fractured left pinky finger suffered in early April, Wong is able to catch without issue but still has some progress to make while swinging the bat. If the catcher is indeed able to begin playing in rehab games this weekend, he could be back at some point next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now