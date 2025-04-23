Fantasy Baseball
Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Wong (finger) will likely begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Working his way back from a fractured left pinky finger suffered in early April, Wong is able to catch without issue but still has some progress to make while swinging the bat. If the catcher is indeed able to begin playing in rehab games this weekend, he could be back at some point next week.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
