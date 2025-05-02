Connor Wong Injury: Returns to Worcester's lineup

Wong (finger) started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.

Wong was held out of Wednesday's game due to soreness in his finger but was back behind the plate Thursday for a full game. He's caught all three games while on rehab with the WooSox and could be activated at some point during Boston's weekend series against Minnesota. Wong has not yet caught on back-to-back days, which could be a requirement before the Red Sox activate him off the 10-day injured list.