Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong News: Activated from 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Red Sox activated Wong (finger) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

In a corresponding move, Boston optioned Blake Sabol to Triple-A Worcester. Wong suffered a broken finger back on April 7 but is ready to return ahead of Friday night's game against the Twins. Wong was hitting .087/.192/.087 with zero extra-base hits and zero RBI across 26 plate appearances prior to his injury.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now