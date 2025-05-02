Connor Wong News: Activated from 10-day IL

The Red Sox activated Wong (finger) from the 10-day injured list Friday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

In a corresponding move, Boston optioned Blake Sabol to Triple-A Worcester. Wong suffered a broken finger back on April 7 but is ready to return ahead of Friday night's game against the Twins. Wong was hitting .087/.192/.087 with zero extra-base hits and zero RBI across 26 plate appearances prior to his injury.