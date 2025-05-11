Connor Wong News: Falling into timeshare arrangement

Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-1 win, Carlos Narvaez will be rewarded with another start behind the dish, relegating Wong to a bench role for the second straight day. The Red Sox have turned their catching situation into more of a timeshare arrangement while Wong has struggled to a .396 OPS over his first 42 plate appearances of the season. Narvaez, meanwhile, owns a .730 OPS across 102 plate appearances.