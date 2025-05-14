Fantasy Baseball
Connor Wong News: Losing work to Narvaez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Wong will hit the bench for the fourth time in five games and looks to have at least temporarily fallen behind Carlos Narvaez on the depth chart at catcher. The 28-year-old produced a respectable .758 OPS over 487 plate appearances with Boston in 2024 but has struggled to find a rhythm at the plate since rejoining the big club May 2 following a stint on the injured list due to a broken finger. He's gone just 4-for-18 with one walk against six strikeouts since being activated and is slashing .146/.239/.146 overall on the season.

