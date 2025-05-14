Cooper Criswell News: Recalled by Boston

The Red Sox recalled Criswell from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Criswell -- who is with the Red Sox in Detroit -- will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Tanner Houck (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Criswell made three appearances for the Red Sox out of the bullpen this season, but he's started in four games in Triple-A and will likely be part of the rotation while Houck is on the shelf. Criswell made 18 starts (in 26 outings) for the Red Sox in 2024 and posted a 6-5 record with a 4.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB across 99.1 innings.